Even as Covid cases rise, Delhi’s Health Minister says no possibility of lockdown in capital

Setting aside any apprehensions of a possible lockdown in Delhi again, Health Minister Satyendar Jain Saturday said it was not a solution to curb the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

He pointed out that there was a logic behind the lockdown enforced earlier as nobody at that time knew how the virus propagates. “It follows a 14-day cycle –– between a person catching the infection and recovering from it. Experts said the virus will die if a lockdown is imposed for 21 days,” Jain said while interacting with reporters. “Authorities kept on extending the lockdown, but the virus did not die. I don’t think lockdown is a solution,” he said.

There is “no possibility” of imposing one more lockdown in the city, the minister said, adding that there were adequate hospital beds for coronavirus patients and the number could be increased according to the need.

The national capital reported over 1,500 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday, while nine more people, highest in past two months, succumbed to the virus, the Health Department said. The 1,534 new infections pushed the city’s tally to 6,54,276, while over 6.36 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far. This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive, according to official data.

