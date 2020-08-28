As Covid cases rise in Delhi, 27% of hospital beds occupied

A woman is instructed by medics at a COVID testing centre in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tash Tobgyal)

With Covid cases in the capital witnessing a spike over the past few days, the percentage of patients under home isolation has decreased — indicating that more patients are admitted to hospitals.

As per data, 53% of the active cases were under home isolation at the beginning of August, which has now gone down to 50%. Similarly, on August 1, 22% of the total beds were occupied. However, occupancy rate was at 27% as of Thursday evening.

Continuing with the upward trend, the city recorded 1,840 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 22 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,67,604 and the death toll to 4,369. This is the highest number of daily cases recorded since July 10 when the city saw 2,089 cases — a gap of almost 50 days.

Hospitals are also witnessing more daily admissions. At Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, bed occupancy has almost doubled in the last few days. The 500-bed Covid facility has 400 beds vacant.

“Over the last few weeks, we have noticed an increase in the number of daily admissions in Covid-19 cases. Two weeks ago, we had only 50 patients admitted in the hospital. The number now stands at 100. None of them are serious cases and the ICUs are vacant. People are getting discharged too but in the last few days, the ratio of admissions is more than those getting discharged,” said medical director Dr BL Sherwal.

At Lok Nayak hospital too, the Delhi government’s biggest Covid facility, the number of daily admissions has seen an increase. Medical director Dr Suresh Kumar said, “While there is no change in the number of ICU admissions, we are witnessing a rise in the number of daily admissions. Admissions of patients with moderate symptoms have gone up over the last few days.” The hospital has 2,000 beds, out of which 1,564 are vacant. In the first week of August, the hospital had 1,666 vacant beds.

With most travel restrictions being lifted, experts said the number of cases are expected to rise. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had said, “The cases are ranging between 1,000 and 2,000 in Delhi, and this is happening when the number of cases nationally are at its peak. Delhi’s peak was recorded at 4,000 and we are much behind that.”

At present, there are 13,208 active cases in the city, out of which 3,814 are admitted to hospitals while 6,596 are under home isolation. The compounded daily rate of growth over a week, which till mid-August was 0.69%, touched 0.91% on Thursday.

The increase in cases in Delhi has been slow, but steady over the past two weeks.

