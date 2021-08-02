Delhi: Administration of first dose of Covishield to resume at govt-run centres from today

A beneficiary gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The administration of the first dose of the Covishield vaccine will resume in Delhi government-run centres from today, although in a limited manner. The availability of the first dose of Covaxin is also set to increase.

On July 22, the Delhi government had ordered that all slots for the administration of the Covishield vaccine at the government-run centres would be reserved for second doses till July 31 due to a shortage in supply.

Now, the government has issued a fresh order to restart the administration of the first doses while maintaining a 20:80 ratio — 20% of the supply will be reserved for those seeking the first dose while the rest will be for the ones requiring a second shot.

Meanwhile, 40% of the slots have now been opened up for people seeking a first dose of Covaxin, up from the earlier 20% reservation.

“Private vaccination centres can continue to administer both doses of the two vaccines. However, they are advised to factor in stock availability for the second dose while planning and publishing the slots for the two doses,” the order read.