Covid-19: Delhi records 240 deaths, highest single-day toll so far

Health workers carry a body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation, in New Delhi on Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP)

All 250 ICU beds at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi Cantt were filled up within a day of its opening, as cases in Delhi continued to soar. The centre set up by DRDO was first set up in July last year and was dismantled in February when cases in Delhi were dipping. It was again set up during the fresh surge.

Delhi recorded 240 deaths in the past 24 hours, much higher than the 161 reported a day earlier. The city saw 23,686 cases in a day, down from around 25,500 cases on Sunday.

The positivity reduced to 26% from around 30%.

As cases went up, Delhi has also seen a sharp rise in the number of containment zones — there are over 15,000 in the city at present.

The city is facing an extreme crunch of hospital beds, especially ventilators and ICU beds. Delhi currently has 19,499 beds reserved for Covid patients. Of these, only 3,303 are vacant. Out of the 1,439 ventilator beds, only 26 are vacant and of the 2,969 ICU beds without ventilators, only 32 are vacant.

The biggest Covid facility in Delhi, Lok Nayak Hospital with 1,500 beds, also ran out of beds on Monday, the first time since the pandemic.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing a week-long lockdown in the city, said that Delhi’s capacity to take in more patients was nearly over.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, visited Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospitals to assess Covid facilities. The bed capacity at DDU hospital went up to 1,000 — an increase of 500. At Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, the bed capacity will be 400, an increase of 250 beds.

“These are no ordinary times. We are in a battle against the Covid pandemic. This is the time to save humanity from this crisis. We have to fight this battle together and we have to ensure that all our resources are utilised to their best potential. I want to assure everyone that we will emerge victorious in this battle,” Sisodia said after the meeting.

Delhi goes into six-day lockdown | Here’s what is allowed and what is not

Temporary hospitals are also being readied across the city. Sisodia said Monday that a 436-bed facility at Commonwealth Games village was ready. He also visited the Radha Soami complex in Chhatarpur, where more beds are being readied.

On Monday 21,500 people also recovered from the infection, while the total active cases went up to 76,887. Of these, over 37,000 are under home isolation.

The number of people who got a vaccine shot on Monday, however, dipped to 48,000. In all 26,14,006 people have got at least one shot of the vaccine so far.