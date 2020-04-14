In Delhi’s list of Covid-19 cases, 51 healthcare workers

At Lok Nayak Hospital, where a deputy nursing superintendent tested positive on Monday. At Lok Nayak Hospital, where a deputy nursing superintendent tested positive on Monday.

At least seven healthcare workers, including three at Max Hospital in Saket, tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday. Others include a deputy nursing superintendent at Lok Nayak Hospital, and three staff members at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. A total of 51 healthcare workers have contracted the virus in Delhi so far.

At Lok Nayak, an office-bearer of the nurses’ union said the staff who tested positive Monday was one of the contacts of another 48-year-old employee who was found to be positive on Saturday.

“Two other staff, whose designations are assistant nursing superintendent, and who were contacts of the 48-year-old, tested negative. They have been placed under quarantine,” the union member said.

Dr J C Passey, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, said: “We are not ruling out the possibility that the two staff — a deputy nursing superintendent and an assistant nursing superintendent — who have tested positive may have contracted the virus from outside the hospital, because we have about 1,200 nurses working at the hospital and none of them are showing any symptoms. We have quarantined 26 staff members who were in contact with the two who tested positive.”

At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 115 healthcare workers were quarantined two weeks ago and tested after coming in contact with two patients, who were brought to the hospital with no symptoms but were later found positive for COVID-19.

The quarantined healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and ward boys, were mainly from the ICU, medicine emergency and fever OPD.

Dr D S Rana, chairman (board of management) at the hospital, said, “Only three have tested positive and rest 112 have tested negative for COVID-19. These 112 workers will be joining their respective duties day after tomorrow.”

At Max Hospital, Saket, results of three healthcare staff — a doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staff member — came out positive. A statement released by the hospital on Monday said all three have been admitted in the hospital and are recovering.

An official said it appears the doctor contracted the virus outside the hospital, whereas others may have caught it from one of the patients. Their details have been shared with the government for contact tracing, the official said.

“Two patients admitted for cardiac treatment tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago… 39 healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined within a separate and isolated wing at the hospital,” the hospital statement said.

“All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is Tuesday. There are 154 employees deployed in shifts in the Covid ward of the hospital. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus,” the statement added.

The employees are working in shifts and staying in the hospital premises, in order to reduce risk of infection to their families and neighbours, the statement said.

