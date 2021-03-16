Delhi’s Covid positivity rate below 1%, situation under control: Satyendar Jain

Amid an uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the situation in the city is “under control” as long as the positivity rate is below 1%. For the last four days, the city has been reporting over 400 infections daily while the positivity rate has stayed below 1%.

Jain said 407 cases were reported on Sunday and the positivity rate was 0.60 per cent. “There was a time when positivity rate in Delhi had crossed 15%. But according to WHO guidelines, the positivity rate should be less than 5% and Delhi is continuously seeing less than 3% for the past few months. For the past two months, it has been less than 1%. The benchmark set by WHO is 1%, 5% and so on,” he said.

On Monday, Delhi saw 368 new cases and the positivity rate was recorded at 0.59%. A total of 62,272 tests were conducted.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus of those tested overall. It is the parameter on which the severity of the disease can be calculated, and can contribute towards taking required containment measures for prevention of the disease.

Jain compared Delhi’s situation with Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Punjab where the positivity rate and cases are on the rise. “Maharashtra saw 16,620 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 16.46%, while Kerala saw 1,792 cases and the positivity rate was 3.54%. Punjab had 1,492 cases and the positivity rate was 4.81. Gujarat recorded 810 cases and the positivity rate was 1.78%. When compared, Gujarat has three times the positivity rate of Delhi, Punjab has six times, Kerala has seven times and Maharashtra has 30 times,” he said.

Jain had on Friday said the figures of over 400 per day suddenly were “not alarming” “We are fully prepared and on a full vigil,” he had then said, and added that over 70,000-80,000 tests were being conducted per day.

With Holi round the corner, Jain requested people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and continue wearing masks while stepping out: “Covid-19 is a recurring infection. It is not going to completely vanish. People have to be careful. The one thing that we have learnt in the past year is that if we wear a mask, safety is supreme. Whenever stepping out in public, make sure you’re wearing a mask, and following social distancing. Even people who have gotten vaccinated need to continue taking these precautions.”