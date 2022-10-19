Covid-19: Delhi reports 141 new cases, positivity rate at 2.04%

Delhi recorded 141 new cases of Covid-19 Tuesday with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent and no fatality, according to data released by the state health department. With these new cases, the national capital’s Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,05,104, while the death toll stands at 26,506, said the health bulletin.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded 61 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent. The city reported 115 cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent on Sunday. As many as 135 Covid cases were reported in Delhi with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent Saturday and the day before, there were 112 infections with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.

As many as 6906 tests were conducted Monday out of which 4304 were RTPCR tests and 2602 were rapid antigen tests.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 500, the bulletin stated, adding that 315 patients are under home isolation. Of the 8819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 57 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi, it also said.

The number of daily cases of Covid-19 touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.