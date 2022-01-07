Delhi likely to report 17,000 Covid-19 cases today, says health minister

Continuing the upward trend, the national capital is likely to report 17,000 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of nearly 17 to 18 per cent on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. “Yesterday, there were 15,000 cases, I expect that there will be 17,000 cases today. The data is being collected right now. And, the positivity rate would be a couple of percentage points more than yesterday, it would be around 17 to 18 per cent,” he said.

He maintained that despite the increase in the number of cases, the restrictions that are currently in place will continue.

“The restrictions that are currently there will remain. The graded alert system was created keeping in mind the Delta variant. But the current wave is different. Yesterday, we saw over 15,000 cases, if it were Delta wave, we would be seeing about 3,000 to 4,000 people getting admitted in the hospitals today itself. At the moment, we are not seeing even 10 per cent of the number,” said Jain in an online briefing.

Talking about hospitalisations, which is also inching up, Jain gave the example of Lok Nayak hospital. “There were 30 pregnant women who were found to be positive at the hospital when they came in for their delivery, they had no symptoms and they are absolutely fine. Sometimes, people do get the infection at the hospital too. Of the 90 patients at Lok Nayak, only 14 are on oxygen support. The others are actually admitted because they are undergoing treatment for other conditions such as cancers and need dialysis, and they also got Covid-19,” said Jain.

He said the leaves of healthcare workers and those in the health department have been cancelled, and they have been asked to be prepared for a surge in cases.

“I hope the infection peaks next week itself, I pray for it. But what our two years of experience has taught us is that if all of us wear a mask, the transmission will reduce and we will see the impact in a couple of days,” the health minister said.

Jain also informed that the chief minister, who had tested positive on Tuesday, is absolutely fine and has no symptoms.