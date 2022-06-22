Delhi: Covid-19 cases reduce, but positivity rate remains high

After recording 1,700 Covid-19 cases five days ago, the incidence has been on the decline in Delhi – but only the absolute numbers, with the positivity rate still remaining high. Delhi recorded 1,383 new cases on Tuesday, with the positivity rate – proportion of samples tested that return positive – standing at 7.22%.

The average positivity rate, which is indicative of the spread of the infection, stood at 7.9% over the seven previous days (jumping to over 10% on Monday due to fewer tests conducted on the weekend) as compared to 4.45% seen the week before. To be sure, the official numbers might not be recording all positive cases any longer because many have started testing for the infection using at-home kits.

“There has definitely been an increase in the number of cases; many are testing positive in our fever clinics. However, so far, we haven’t seen a rush of admissions and that is a good thing. We do have an increase in the number of admissions but most of them are people who have come in for the treatment of other conditions, shown signs of fever, and when tested were found to be positive for Covid-19. They are not admitted because of the infection,” said Dr Subhash Giri from GTB hospital.

The number of active cases, or those with current infection, has continued to increase, with 5,595 cases recorded on Tuesday. Of them, 248 are in hospitals as per the health bulletin. There are at least 74 patients across the city admitted to intensive care units, with 22 being on ventilators as of Wednesday morning, according to Delhi government’s live bed tracking app Delhi Corona.