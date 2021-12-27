Delhi reports 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate jumps to 0.68%

With 331 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in the capital on Monday, the daily tally of the viral infection has shot past the 300-mark for the first time since early June, the health bulletin released by the Delhi government showed. This is the highest number of cases in a day since June 6 when 381 cases were reported.

The capital also recorded another death due to the infection, taking the total toll to 25,106. Deaths due to the viral infection have been reported for three consecutive days now, with five deaths recorded over the last seven days. Only one death was recorded during the preceding week, the data showed.

Along with the increase in the number of cases, the positivity rate – proportion of the total samples that return positive – also shot up to 0.68 per cent on Monday. As the positivity rate remained above 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, the first level of restrictions as per the government’s Graded Action Response Plan is likely to kick in.

At this level, cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms, entertainment parks and yoga centres will be shut. All shops and malls with non-essential services will open as per the odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm. Delhi’s positivity rate was stagnant at below 0.1% since mid-July and started increasing during the last two weeks.

Fewer tests were conducted in the city on Sunday as reported in Monday’s bulletin. There were over 48,500 tests conducted as compared to the weekly average of over 56,400.

The number of active cases in the national capital has gone up to 1,289 on Monday, with 266 of them admitted to hospitals across the city.

The current surge is likely driven by the new heavily mutated omicron variant that is known to cause infections even in the vaccinated. Delhi has so far reported 142 cases of the omicron variant, adding 63 new cases in a day. This is the highest number of omicron cases reported by any state or union territory at present; Maharashtra is a close second with 141 cases.