At 85, Delhi records highest Covid-19 cases in over 4 months

Delhi on Thursday reported 85 Covid-19 cases — highest since July 31, according to the government’s health bulletin.

The positivity rate at 0.15% is also the highest since June 28.

According to the bulletin, out of the 56,027 people who were tested for Covid, 85 were positive. The number of tests are now lower than that in September and October, when around 75,000 people were being tested per day.

A majority of tests conducted — over 50,000 — are RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAT, which are more accurate than the rapid antigen tests.

Hospital occupancy, however, is still low. On Thursday, 188 out of 8,987 beds were occupied. Another 202 people were under home isolation.