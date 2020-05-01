Delhi: Covid-19 cases dip below 100, three more deaths; Govt releases home isolation protocol

Those who tested positive include four staff members at AIIMS – a hospital attendant and four security guards. Those who tested positive include four staff members at AIIMS – a hospital attendant and four security guards.

The rate of growth of COVID-19 cases slowed a little on Thursday, as the city recorded 76 cases. Delhi has recorded over 100 cases each day over the past five days, with 293 cases — the second highest in the city so far — being recorded on Sunday.

Three people, all above the age of 50, suffering from co-morbid conditions and on ventilators, succumbed to the disease on Thursday, talking the death toll to 59.

Those who tested positive include four staff members at AIIMS – a hospital attendant and four security guards. So far, 20 staff members from the hospital have tested positive.

A nurse, who worked at Hindu Rao Hospital, also tested positive. She had come in contact with another nurse from the hospital, who had tested positive earlier. The hospital has quarantined 76 of its staff. Thirty of them have tested negative, while results of others are awaited.

At least 294 healthcare workers have tested positive so far.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, released guidelines on home quarantine Thursday. The city will follow the Centre’s decision to allow those with mild or no symptoms, who test positive for the disease, to isolate at home, provided they have adequate facilities to ensure self-isolation, where they do not come in close contact with family members.

A team of anganwadi workers will assess the feasibility of home quarantine under the supervision of the in-charge at a public health facility. A caregiver, who can communicate with the health department, should also be present in the house. Each patient will have to be stamped with a “committed to home isolation” stamp and cannot move outside their room. A surveillance team will monitor the patient’s health over the phone and in person, if need be.

