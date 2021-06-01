Delhi reports 623 new cases, 62 deaths in 24 hrs, positivity rate remains below 1%

Delhi saw the Covid positivity rate dipping below 1 per cent for the second day in a row on Tuesday, as 623 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday the positivity rate in the city stood at 0.88 per cent, while it was 0.99 per cent on Monday.

After peaking at over 28,000 cases on April 20, cases dipped rapidly and within a month a reduction of over eight times was seen.

Deaths, too, have been dipping as 62 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Delhi’s death toll has touched 24,299 since the beginning of the pandemic and the case fatality ratio stands at 1.70 per cent.

Senior officials said the reason was twofold. “The lockdown served as a big push towards fewer cases as markets and offices remained shut. The second was that as it became clear that the situation in Delhi had deteriorated, fear meant people themselves wanted to stay in as they did not want to take risks. Both these things meant that there was a quick dip in cases. The challenge is to maintain this dip and to vaccinate the population. The second bit, however, is difficult as Delhi is yet to get its stock of vaccines for June,” the officer said.

So far in the city, 41.85 lakh people have got the first shot of the vaccine. 12.24 lakh people have got both shots so far.