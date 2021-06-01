scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Most read

Delhi reports 623 new cases, 62 deaths in 24 hrs, positivity rate remains below 1%

On Tuesday the positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.88 per cent, while it was 0.99 per cent on Monday.

Written by Mallica Joshi | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 4:23:49 pm
delhi news, delhi latest news, delhi covid news, delhi covid cases today, delhi covid positivity rate, delhi positivity rate trend, delhi coronavirus, delhi covid cases news, delhi today news, delhi local news, new delhi news, delhi covid 19 cases, latest delhi newsA medic collects a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi saw the Covid positivity rate dipping below 1 per cent for the second day in a row on Tuesday, as 623 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday the positivity rate in the city stood at 0.88 per cent, while it was 0.99 per cent on Monday.

After peaking at over 28,000 cases on April 20, cases dipped rapidly and within a month a reduction of over eight times was seen.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Deaths, too, have been dipping as 62 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Delhi’s death toll has touched 24,299 since the beginning of the pandemic and the case fatality ratio stands at 1.70 per cent.

Coronavirus Explained
Click here for more

Senior officials said the reason was twofold. “The lockdown served as a big push towards fewer cases as markets and offices remained shut. The second was that as it became clear that the situation in Delhi had deteriorated, fear meant people themselves wanted to stay in as they did not want to take risks. Both these things meant that there was a quick dip in cases. The challenge is to maintain this dip and to vaccinate the population. The second bit, however, is difficult as Delhi is yet to get its stock of vaccines for June,” the officer said.

Click here for more

So far in the city, 41.85 lakh people have got the first shot of the vaccine. 12.24 lakh people have got both shots so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 01: Latest News

Advertisement