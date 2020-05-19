Delhi: 500 new Covid-19 cases, CM Kejriwal says priority is to bring down death rate

Migrants rest for the night at Ghazipur near Delhi-UP border Migrants rest for the night at Ghazipur near Delhi-UP border

Even as 500 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the main priority of the government was to bring down the fatality rate.

The total number of cases in the city now stand at 10,554, while 166 people have died. Of the total cases, 4,750 have recovered or been discharged.

Delhi’s Covid-19 fatality rate is 1.57 per cent at present. The rate among patients below the age of 50 is 0.46 per cent and among those above the age of 60 is 5.79 per cent. In 84.94 per cent of the deaths, the patient was suffering from co-morbidities such as cancer, diabetes or a respiratory disease.

“Our focus is on bringing down the death rate. If you look at the figures in Delhi, the rate is already low. There are close to 1,800 people admitted in hospitals and of those only about 150 are in a serious condition. I am personally tracking the progress of each,” Kejriwal told a TV news channel on Tuesday.

Delhi’s recovery rate stands at 45 per cent at present. “If the recovery rate is high and death rate low, the disease will not be as scary. Delhi’s recovery rate is high. People are contracting the disease but are also recovering,” Kejriwal said.

While most economic activity resumed in the city on Tuesday, with markets reopening, construction restarting and industries being allowed to function, shopping malls, salons, spas and barber shops remained shut.

Kejriwal has said the government expected cases to rise in the coming two weeks as there would be more interactions among people due to the relaxations.

The CM, however, said over the past month and a half, Delhi had galvanised the healthcare system to accommodate the rush of patients by adding more beds, and ventilators and making sure there were enough PPE kits for staff.

