What Covid-19 cases in Delhi over the past month tell us about age, gender, spatial distribution

A Covid-19 patient waits to be admitted at LNJP hospital for treatment, in New Delhi on June 14, 2021. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Delhi has recorded 14.4 lakh Covid cases since the first case was confirmed in March last year. Since then, the city has seen four waves of infections, of which the last was the deadliest. Over the past three weeks, however, the number of cases has been dipping.

Here is what the caseload analysis for the past month tells us:

* 40,470 people tested positive for Covid in Delhi between May 15 and June 15

* Over half — 51% — were in the 30 to 60 age group

* This was followed by the 15-30 age group, which constituted around 28% of the total caseload

* Those above the age of 60 constituted 17% of the caseload

* About 4% of the cases were of children under the age of 14

* Out of the 11 districts, the highest caseload was seen from South West Delhi at almost 20%

* This is followed by New Delhi with 13% of the caseload, and South Delhi with 11%

* The district with the lowest case load — just 2% — was Northeast Delhi. Officials say this is because the district has fewer testing facilities