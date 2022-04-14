Delhi sees uptick in Covid-19 cases, logs 325 new infections; DDMA meet next week

Covid cases in Delhi continued on an upward trend with the city recording 325 new cases in 24 hours, up from 299 the previous day.

With the number of tests conducted in a day rising from around 12,000 to 13,500, the positivity rate dipped marginally to 2.39 per cent.

A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be held next week, on April 20, to discuss the rise in Covid cases and the response to it, officials said. The meeting is expected to be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and experts.

Sisodia said Thursday that while cases were rising slowly, the pattern was similar to what was seen in the Omicron wave in January this year when hospitalisation remained low despite Delhi seeing its peak of almost 29,000 cases a day.

“Genome sequencing will have to be carried out to see if the dominant variant in Delhi is still Omicron. Till the time the hospitalisation rate remains low, there is no need to worry or panic…Covid is something we have to learn to live with,” Sisodia said.

There are 48 patients in Delhi hospitals at present, out of whom 32 are suspected to have the infection and their test results are awaited. Of the remaining 16, fourteen are from Delhi and two from outside. Four patients are in the ICU and eight on oxygen support, the Delhi government health bulletin said.