Delhi: Covaxin stock exhausted, says AAP MLA Atishi

Covaxin, which has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is being used on adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.(Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The national capital has nearly exhausted its stock of Covaxin doses, AAP MLA Atishi said Friday, requesting the Centre for a quick replenishment, failing which many more vaccination centres will stop functioning.

Sharing the vaccine bulletin, Atishi said only about 10,000 Covaxin doses, meant for the second shot of those falling in the 45+ age bracket, were available till Friday morning. By evening, that stock was also nearly over, she said, demanding 50 lakh vaccine doses for the city in June.

“As far as the second dose is concerned, Covaxin stock needs to be replenished for both age categories (18-44 and 45+) from tomorrow…Covaxin centres for those aged 45 and above will mostly shut tomorrow. Even a second dose of this vaccine will not be available,” Atishi said.

The recommended gap between two doses of Covaxin is 4-6 weeks, while it is 12-16 weeks in case of Covishield.

Incidentally, for the 18-44 age group, vaccination has already come to a near halt in the city. According to the bulletin, 740 Covaxin and 1,350 Covishield doses are available for the 18-44 age group in Delhi.

And after Friday, even for the 45+ age group, only 5.87 lakh Covishield doses remain available. The stock is expected to last 28 days. On June 3, a total of 53,018 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi, of which 37,747 received the first dose, while 15,271 people took the second dose.

“Government-run centres don’t have a single vaccine dose left for the youth. Doses are available only in private hospitals. And in most cases, they are beyond the reach of 70 to 80 per cent of Delhi’s population. At any of these private facilities, an average-sized family will have to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for inoculating all its members,” she said.