Delhi gets Covaxin from Haryana, Covishield still out of stock

The Delhi state health department has received a fresh stock of Covaxin vaccine from Haryana, officials said. However, the Covishield vaccine stock from the Centre is yet to arrive, officials added.

With China and East Asian countries reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases, Delhi has been witnessing a vaccine shortage at all free vaccination centres.

According to officials, 19,000 Covaxin doses were received on Friday night, and these will be distributed to the free vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, Covid testing has improved in the last five days and a total of 4,017 tests were conducted, a health bulletin released on Friday said. The number of Covid cases has been negligible and nine cases were reported on December 30. On Friday, 2,591 RT-PCR and 1,426 rapid antigen tests were conducted, said the health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.22%.

Hospitalisations too have not been significant and only two Covid-positive patients were hospitalised. Nineteen patients were in home isolation. According to the health bulletin released on Friday, two patients were in ICU – one on oxygen support and the other on a ventilator.

Even as the vaccination stock has been running out, 908 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,116 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, out of which 115 were administered the first dose and 93 were given the second dose.