‘Cousin sister’ inflicts cigarette burn on 7-year-old boy in Delhi, probe on

A case was registered after a seven-year-old boy was burnt with a cigarette, allegedly by his cousin sister, at his father’s house in Delhi, police said Friday. No arrests have been made yet in the case, officers said.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that on February 28, officers received a PCR call that burn injuries were inflicted on a seven-year-old boy using a cigarette. During the course of inquiry, the medical examination of the child was done and counselling was carried out. The boy was produced before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and his custody was handed over to his mother.

The child’s statement was soon recorded as per which he said that he was living with his mother at her house in Madangir. “He was staying with his father, aunt and aunt’s daughter for the last three months. He alleged that he was burnt by his aunt’s daughter using a cigarette on December 29 at his father’s house and he did not tell about it to anyone out of fear,” the DCP added.

On February 27, the boy revealed the matter to his tuition teacher following which his mother took him to a doctor and approached the police. Subsequently, a case was lodged under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The police said there was a matrimonial dispute between the boy’s parents and according to a court order, the child alternately stays with each parent for a stretch of three months at a time. In December, when the incident occurred, he was living with his father.