Delhi: Two men convicted of creating fake trust using PM Modi’s name ordered to compensate victims

A Delhi court has recently ordered two men convicted for creating a fake charitable trust under Prime Minister Narender Modi’s name to compensate the victims they duped.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar passed the judgment convicting the two accused — Atul Kumar and Jagmohan — who were facing trial under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of IT Act. They were arrested by the CBI in this case.

The prosecution had argued that the convicts had fraudulently and dishonestly created a website and registered a fake charitable trust in the name of Narender Modi Computer Saksharta Mission (NMCSM).

“Hence, by using the name and photo of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, they had collected money from various centres across the country,” the prosecutor stated.

The court, in its order passed on March 16, said that the two men must compensate the seven people who had paid Rs 25,599 as fees for a basic computer training programme. It also ordered the convicts to pay Rs 50,000 as cost of prosecution. There are other victims in this case who are yet to be traced, the court noted.

Both the accused had moved separate applications for plea bargaining following which the court held them guilty of the offences. The defence counsels had argued that the convicts had no malafide intention and they intended to impart basic computer education on nominal charges.