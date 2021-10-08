Delhi Court to pronounce verdict in evidence tampering case against Uphaar convicts

A Delhi court will Friday pronounce its order in a case related to the tampering of evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy matter involving real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal, among others.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma reserved the order on Thursday after the conclusion of final arguments in the matter.

The Delhi Police, in its chargesheet filed against Uphaar fire tragedy convict Sushil Ansal, said he misled the Government Authority, saying he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings while getting his passport renewed.

The chargesheet filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma at Patiala House court stated that “Sushil Ansal had deliberately concealed the information regarding criminal proceedings pending against applicant in any court of law for any criminal offence in the past.”

As per court records, the association of victims of the Uphaar fire tragedy filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court, and during a hearing, it emerged that Ansal had procured a passport in the years 2000, 2004, 2013 and suppressed facts while applying for it.

Ansal was convicted in the Uphaar fire tragedy case in 2007, and various other cases are also registered against him. A total of 59 people perished in the fire.