Delhi court to pronounce judgment on Jan 18 in 2013 gangrape case of 5-year old

A five-year-old was allegedly raped in east Delhi in 2013 A five-year-old was allegedly raped in east Delhi in 2013

A Delhi court Wednesday fixed January 18 for pronouncing judgement in the 2013 case of gangrape of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra deferred the verdict which was likely to be pronounced today.

On April 15, 2013, a five-year-old was allegedly raped in east Delhi and some objects were shoved in her private parts.

The two accused, both lodged in judicial custody, had allegedly fled after raping the minor, believing her to be dead.

Both were later arrested by Delhi police from Bihar in 2013.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App