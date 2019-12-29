Delhi court to police: ‘Scan CCTVs for proof on 15 arrested in Darya Ganj violence’

Lawyer and family members outside Dariyaganj Police Station following arrest of some people by the Delhi police yesterday at daryaganj police station in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 21 12 2019. Lawyer and family members outside Dariyaganj Police Station following arrest of some people by the Delhi police yesterday at daryaganj police station in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 21 12 2019.

A Delhi court Saturday asked police to examine CCTV footage to ascertain the alleged involvement of 15 accused who were arrested in connection with violence, including setting a car ablaze, by a crowd protesting against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC in Old Delhi’s Darya Ganj.

Besides the 15 accused, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was also arrested for allegedly “instigating the crowd” protesting against the Act on December 20. He has been in judicial custody since December 21, after the magisterial court dismissed his bail plea.

On Saturday, the court said there was a probability of ascertaining the exact roles of the 15 accused in the alleged offences by examining the CCTV footage obtained from the area. “The IO should examine the aspect of CCTV footage and produce video grabs, if any, of the alleged incident in order to ascertain the actual involvement of the applicants in the offences alleged to have been committed by them,” Additional District Judge Manish Yaduvanshi said.

The judge adjourned hearing on the bail applications of the accused to January 7, 2020.

A magisterial court had already denied bail to the 15 accused on December 23, after which they approached the sessions court for relief.

Among the 15 arrested are carpenters, daily wage labourers and people who went to the mosque for their Friday prayers. The counsel had earlier claimed that police had detained many people, but decided to arrest those who had no criminal antecedents.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App