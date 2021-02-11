Delhi court tells police to upload Jan 26 FIRs online: People can’t run pillar to post

The court said that no communication was received by the DCP concerned on any order why copies cannot be uploaded on the Delhi Police website. The court also asked the local SHO and DCP to give an explanation.

Observing that representatives of people arrested in connection with the January 26 violence “don’t have to run from pillar to post”, a Delhi court has ordered Delhi Police to upload all relevant FIRs from Nangloi police station on its website.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey Tuesday passed the order in an application filed by an accused, Deepak, who was arrested by police and not supplied with a copy of the FIR despite being sent to judicial custody.

“Needless to state, in all FIRs pertaining to the violence ensued in context of farmer’s agitation, registered at PS Nangloi, except where any reasons have been communicated to this court for not doing the same, the guidelines as laid by the honorable High Court shall be adhered to, and the FIR shall be uploaded on the website of the Delhi Police, so that representatives of the accused don’t have to run from pillar to post,” the court said.

Deepak’s lawyers moved the application before the court stating that their client’s fundamental rights were violated, and asked for the copy of FIR, arrest memo, remand application and remand order.

The court said that no communication was received by the DCP concerned on any order why copies cannot be uploaded on the Delhi Police website. The court also asked the local SHO and DCP to give an explanation.

On the supply of remand order, arrest memo and remand application, the court said the “police is justified in not supplying the copy of the same to the accused at this stage as it would amount to ignorance of, and subversion of the provisions of Section 207 CrPC which envisages the supply of chargesheet containing all these documents to the accused only after cognizance upon the police report.”