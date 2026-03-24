Delhi court summons Lawrence Bishnoi, others in extortion case a month after discharge

However, the magistrate court, in its discharge order, noted that there was no evidence against the accused in the extortion case except their own disclosure statements.

A Delhi court on Monday summoned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, accused in cases related to firing and extortion, over a month after they were discharged owing to “absence of any apparent overt act leading towards the act of extortion”.

The notices followed a revision petition filed by the state against the discharge order issued in February. ASJ Vishal Singh of Saket district court has asked Bishnoi to be present before it on April 18.

The case of extortion was registered against Lawrence and others by the Delhi Police in April 2023 after shots were fired outside the house of businessman Ramandeep Singh. Lawrence’s brother and close aide Anmol Bishnoi, who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from Singh, later claimed responsibility for the firing, police had said. A separate case related to the firing was filed.