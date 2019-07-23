Toggle Menu
Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal, three AAP MLAs in defamation casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-court-summons-kejriwal-three-aap-mlas-in-defamation-case-5845151/

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal, three AAP MLAs in defamation case

BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar has alleged that AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Surender Singh, party convenor Dilip Pandey and the CM had accused him of being involved in the murder of NDMC official, MM Khan, who was shot dead in 2016.

Arvind Kejriwal, Defamation Case, Arvind Kefriwal Defamation Case, Kejriwal Summoned, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal News, Section 500 IPC, Indian Express
Court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case

A Delhi court Tuesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar.

Tanwar has alleged that AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Surender Singh, party convenor Dilip Pandey and the CM had accused him of being involved in the murder of NDMC official, MM Khan, who was shot dead in 2016.

In the complaint, Tanwar alleged that the AAP leaders made efforts to “malign and ruin (his) image and political career”. It sought prosecution of the four AAP leaders for the alleged offences of defamation and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

In a separate case, a sessions court Monday stayed an order to put on trial Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in a case of allegedly violating prohibitory orders in the national capital and obstructing public servants during an agitation in 2014.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia is facing another defamation case by filed by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who had sought proceedings against the duo for “maligning” his image after they accused him of being part of an alleged “conspiracy” to assassinate Kejriwal.

They had made the assertion after the AAP chief was slapped during a roadshow on May 4 while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line hit by snag, maintenance work cause services to run slow
2 Heavy rainfall likely in Chennai today
3 Overnight showers raise humidity levels in Delhi