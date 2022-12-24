Delhi court summons Kamal Nath’s nephew in fertiliser scam

A Delhi court on Friday summoned Ratul Puri, nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case involving an alleged fertiliser scam.

The ED investigation stems from a CBI case in which accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy during 2007-14 to defraud IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited by fraudulently importing fertilisers and other materials for fertiliser production at inflated prices and claimed higher subsidy from the central government, causing loss of several crores of rupees.

The CBI had alleged that money was paid through hawala operators and intermediaries and group companies of Rajiv Saxena, who is an accused in AgustaWestland case also, were used for receipt of commission from supplier of fertilisers. Puri was accused by the ED of assisting the accused by concealing proceeds of crime and by showing it to be untainted property.

The court said there is sufficient material on record to take cognizance of the offence under Section 3 read with Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court agreed with the ED allegations that Saxena transferred the proceeds of crime to individuals like Sanjay Jain, who was directly connected with the activity of concealing the proceeds of crime by layering it through the group of companies of Rajiv Saxena, Alankit group of companies, Rayon Trading company and Moser Baer India Ltd. company of Ratul Puri, “whereby he came to acquire an amount of Rs 78,39,82,343 which was nothing but proceeds of crime”.

Five other accused were, however, not summoned by the court due to lack of sufficient material against them.