Delhi court summons Honeypreet Insan’s ex-husband, his father for making defamatory statements

A court in Delhi summoned the former husband and father-in-law of Priyanka alias Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in connection with a defamation case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal summoned the former husband, Vishwas Gupta, and his father, Mahendra Pal Gupta, on March 14 stating that in his estimation a prima facie case of defamation is made out against them. The court will hear the matter on July 12, 2022.

Honeypreet stated on oath before the court that the accused gave a defamatory interview on a news channel, Karnal Breaking News, on June 10, 2021, where both of them “made categorical allegations” that she had approached public officials and purchased them and for this purpose, she entered into a criminal conspiracy.

“The accused persons have also made allegations to the extent that the complainant has a questionable character and allegedly, she is in an illicit relationship with one Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The criminal complaint along with a statement on oath of CW1 (Honeypreet) clearly brings about the allegations tantamounting to prima facie case of a criminal case,” the court said.