Delhi Court summons five AAP leaders

A Delhi court Wednesday summoned AAP leaders Satyendar Jain, Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj in a defamation complaint filed by a BJP councillor, who has alleged that they made false allegations against the party’s leaders ahead of MCD elections in the city.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey summoned the five on March 14. The complainant, Chhail Bihari Goswami, is a councillor from North MCD’s Naraina ward. He has alleged that Pathak, in criminal conspiracy with the others, held a press conference in which he made defamatory statements claiming that there was corruption of Rs 1400 crore in the MCD.

It was alleged that others had made defamatory statements on different dates and levelled “false allegations so that the image of the complainant and image of the other party leaders may be tarnished and with sole motive to achieve wrongful gain”. “Delhi government… to gain political mileage in upcoming municipal corporation elections, is not releasing consolidated due funds of Rs 13,000 crores to the 3 corporations …” he has alleged.