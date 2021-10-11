Delhi court summons BJP MLA Vijender Gupta in defamation case

A Delhi court Monday summoned BJP MLA Vijender Gupta in a defamation case filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot for allegedly defaming him in relation to procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey summoned Gupta after agreeing that his oral submissions, the documents he relied upon to substantiate the allegations of defamation, and the deposition of his witnesses “prima facie committed the offence under sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC.”

Gahlot, in his complaint, stated that Gupta “intentionally and for malafide purposes” defamed him and tarnished his reputation to gain political mileage. His complaint stated that Gupta levelled “defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations” verbally as well as in writing.

The complaint has alleged that Gupta posted “reckless, unfounded, malicious, scandalous, malafide, mischievous, libelous, spiteful and defamatory” statements and other materials against Gahlot on Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts.