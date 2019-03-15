Toggle Menu
Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case over deletion of voters’ names

BJP leader Rajeev Babbar had sought proceeding against them for tarnishing the image of BJP by blaming it for the deletion of the names of voters from the electoral list in Delhi.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of getting voters’ names deleted from electoral rolls. (Express File Photo)

A Delhi court Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP spokesperson Atishi Marlena and others in a defamation case filed against them in connection with the deletion of voters’ names from the electoral list. They have been directed to appear before the court on April 30.

BJP leader Rajeev Babbar had sought proceedings against Kejriwal along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Marlena, MLA Manoj Kumar and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta for tarnishing the image of BJP by blaming it for the deletion of the names of voters from the electoral list in Delhi.

The court had heard the case earlier in February when Babbar said the reputation of the party was damaged beyond repair, reported PTI. “All the accused made accusations against BJP in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of BJP in relation to the voters belonging to certain sections of society viz. Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims etc. The reputation of the complainant has been damaged beyond repair,” Babbar had said.

In November last year, an AAP delegation had met the chief election commissioner, alleging that names of over 10 lakh voters, mostly supporting the AAP and the Congress, were deleted in Delhi since the 2015 Assembly elections. AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal then accused the BJP of getting voters’ names deleted from electoral rolls in Delhi as a “last resort” to avoid defeat in the next Lok Sabha elections.

