Delhi court strikes down man’s jail term for death of six in blaze

A sessions court Thursday waived two years jail term of a man convicted in the death of six people as a result of fire in his factory in 1997. Additional Sessions Judge M R Sethi set aside a trial court order — which had sentenced the accused factory owner Rajeev Nagpal in 2017 — and said “no useful” purpose was likely to be served by sending the man to jail.

According to the court records, the incident occurred on the intervening night of March 26 and 27, 1997 in Saraswati Vihar in northwest Delhi. A fire broke out in the factory and the smoke travelled to the upper floors leading to the death of six persons due to asphyxiation, and injuring five.

Appealing against the trial court’s order, the counsel for the accused submitted that the appellant was a patient of “multiple sclerosis” since 2003 which could result into partial or complete paralysis. On the merits of the case, the counsel challenged the sentencing and said that the accused was not present at the spot at the time of the incident, and no specific cause of fire was brought on record.

“…keeping in view the mental ailment suffered and that he has aged parents… no useful purpose was likely to be caused by sending him to custody in respect of an incident that took place 20 years ago…although the appellant was not legally at fault in the incident, he was prepared to own moral responsibility and was prepared to duly compensate the families of the deceased and also the injured…a humanitarian approach may be adopted,” the counsel for the accused said.

ASJ Sethi said, “The manner in which the present matter is investigated leaves much to be desired. It was apparent that complete truth and facts leading to the incident had not been brought to knowledge of trial court.”

The prosecution, meanwhile, stressed on the “loss of six innocent lives”. The court then pulled up the police on the investigation conducted. According to the court records, one of the witnesses said that a spark was seen in the main switchboard. There were fire extinguishers, but they could not be used.

The court records state: “The IO did not attach the file mentioning the reasons of fire… He did not take any expert opinion on the cause of fire.”

The court then convicted the accused “till the rising of court” and waived the sentencing. The court, however, increased the compensation amount to Rs 1.5 lakh for the victims of the tragedy.

