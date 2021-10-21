Delhi court asks senior cop to ensure criminal procedure rules are followed to avoid wastage of judicial time

A Delhi court has recently asked the Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest) to ensure that the processes that the court receives from the police regarding a certain case are in the proper format as prescribed under the criminal procedure rules so as to prevent a waste of the court’s and its staff’s time.

The observations were made on October 7 when the court stated that the summons, notices and other processes issued in the court file through the police department are received on the date of hearing, making it impossible to run the court smoothly.

As such, Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Beniwal issued notice to Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest) to “ensure that in all the cases the processes issued to police are received in the proper format as prescribed by the CrPC and Punjab Police Rules” so as to “allow the court to manage its cause list and time which will ensure more efficiency and productivity”.

The Judge has also asked the Joint CP to file the compliance report of dispersal of this message to the police force.

The court made the observations while hearing an assault case in which it issued a notice to the first investigating officer to assist in arguments. Following this, the Reader of the court submitted that in “almost all the cases, the summons, notices and other processes issued in the court file through the police department are received on the very same day of the date of hearing which makes it almost impossible to run the court smoothly”.