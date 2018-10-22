Ex-BSP MP’s son arrested for brandishing pistol at Delhi hotel gets 14-day judicial custody

Hours after the incident, the former BSP leader’s son sent a WhatsApp message to all his friends and relatives, asking them to ensure the video doesn’t go viral. Hours after the incident, the former BSP leader’s son sent a WhatsApp message to all his friends and relatives, asking them to ensure the video doesn’t go viral.

Delhi’s Patiala court Monday sent former BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey to 14-day judicial custody, PTI reported. Pandey is accused of brandishing a pistol and threatening a couple at Hyatt Regency hotel in Delhi’s R K Puram area.

After his arrest last week, he was initially sent to judicial custody till October 22. Since no bail application was moved by the accused, the custody has been extended till November 5 as the police said that he was no more required for custodial interrogation. The court had earlier rejected his plea and stated that the BSP leader’s son’s ‘arrogance’ and ‘high headedness’ can be made out from the contents of the FIR report, thus issuing a non-bailable warrant against him.

The video of the incident which occurred on October 14 had gone viral on Twitter thus inviting public outrage. In the video, Pandey who was booked under the Arms Act was seen accompanied by three women, who are also arguing with the couple. After the outrage, Pandey surrendered before the court, which later sent him to a day’s police custody on Thursday.

In the video released before his surrender, Pandey had said, “I am being projected like I’m a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. I am not denying that the incident never took place that night. A lookout circular has been issued against me. I learnt about this two to three days later when the video went viral. However, this entire incident is being shown through one perspective. If you check the CCTV footage, you’ll find who went to the ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom.” He also ended the video clearing that there was no police history against him and stressed that he had faith in the judiciary.

