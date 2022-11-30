Delhi court seeks report from Tihar officials on follow-up action after Jain’s weight loss

A Delhi court Tuesday sought a report from Tihar jail authorities on the follow-up action being taken as AAP leader Satyendar Jain allegedly lost weight after he was admitted to jail.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull has asked jail authorities to submit the report by December 3. The authorities had verbally told the court that Jain weighed 75 kg at present.

“Let medical officer, Tihar jail, file a report as to what follow-up action is being taken since accused Satyendar Kumar Jain has lost weight from the date of his admission in terms of Rule 475(VI) of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and the report of MRI Scan too,” the court said.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Jain, told the court that though the authorities had to record his weight frequently, the fact that his weight was not recorded was a violation of prison rules.

“Because of bias, they don’t want to show how much weight I have lost. They’re silent. God forbid if something happens to him, isn’t it their responsibility,” Mehra told the court.

Jain’s lawyers alleged that he lost 28 kg since his special diet, consisting of fruits, vegetables, and nuts, was withdrawn by jail authorities. The court, however, rejected this by stating that Tihar jail officials showed preferential treatment towards Jain. The court held that his weight loss cannot be attributed to the jail administration since it was Jain’s decision to go on a religious fast and added that a person loses weight if they go on a fast.

Jain’s lawyers have alleged that he has not been able to visit a Jain temple, and being a strict religious observer, he has been avoiding cooked food, pulses, grains and milk products.

Jain has been in judicial custody since June 13 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.