Delhi court seeks police report on plea against promoters of 32nd Milestone project in Gurgaon

A court in Delhi has sought an action-taken report from police on a plea seeking the registration of an FIR and stringent action against the promoters of the Gurugram-based “32nd Milestone” commercial project over alleged cheating, fund diversion and large-scale financial irregularities. Judicial Magistrate Devanshi Janmeja issued a notice on the application on February 5 and directed police to submit an action-taken report. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 13.

The application was filed by investor Arvind Gupta, a senior citizen who has accused the promoters and entities associated with the project of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.