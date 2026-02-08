Delhi court seeks police report on plea against promoters of 32nd Milestone project in Gurgaon

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 13.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 05:07 AM IST
32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in alleged Rs 2.5-crore cheating case.The Gurugram Police registered FIRs recently against the owner and certain officials linked to 32nd Avenue
A court in Delhi has sought an action-taken report from police on a plea seeking the registration of an FIR and stringent action against the promoters of the Gurugram-based “32nd Milestone” commercial project over alleged cheating, fund diversion and large-scale financial irregularities. Judicial Magistrate Devanshi Janmeja issued a notice on the application on February 5 and directed police to submit an action-taken report. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 13.

The application was filed by investor Arvind Gupta, a senior citizen who has accused the promoters and entities associated with the project of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

According to the complaint, Gupta purchased a commercial unit in the project after being assured that the area would be demarcated shortly. The promoters allegedly offered guaranteed lease rentals for 30 years, along with a buyback option at any stage. A long-term lease agreement was executed, with assurances of regular monthly rental income, the plea says.

However, the complainant has alleged that the lease-rental payments stopped from August 2025. It has further been claimed that the promoters failed to deposit the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) from September 2024 and defaulted on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues, statutory filings and employee-related contributions, such as ESI and PF, resulting in losses to investors, employees and the public exchequer. The plea alleges that the investors were repeatedly assured that rentals and the TDS amounts were credited but were not reflecting due to “technical issues”, claims that later turned out to be false. It also alleges that fabricated TDS certificates were circulated among the investors to show statutory compliance.

The Gurugram Police registered FIRs recently against the owner and certain officials linked to 32nd Avenue, a retail-and-entertainment hub, following protests by investors over the alleged non-payment of the promised amounts.

Live Blog
