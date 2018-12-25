Delhi court seeks better police and MEA coordination

A Delhi court has expressed displeasure at the lack of coordination between the police and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on calling foreign nationals — witnesses or victims — to depose in court. A sessions court was hearing a rape case based on a complaint filed by a foreign national in 2013, where the witnesses did not appear for a long time in a Delhi court.

Advertising

“Police officials failed to produce witnesses in the court and have repeatedly lamented their dependence on the MEA for the service of witnesses, who are foreign nationals… There are at least 7-8 cases involving victims who are foreign nationals but in each of these cases a stereotype report is received from police officials. It is kept pending without any effective outcome,” said Additional Sessions Judge Illa Rawat. According to court records, the MEA tells police that a “minimum six months is required to service summons to foreign nationals in their country”.

The court also asked Delhi Police to come up with an effective procedure to deal with such cases and take help from DSLSA and the DCW with respect to deposition of witnesses.

Pursuant to the court order, the DCW convened a meeting, and the Delhi Home Department was asked to arrange accommodation for nationals who are willing to stay in India till the trial is over, on an “expeditious basis”.