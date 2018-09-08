Delhi Court says accused in 2013 rape case a major, to face prosecution

The incident took place this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, police said. The incident took place this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, police said.

An accused in the rape of a five-year-old girl in 2013, who had claimed he was a minor, has been declared an adult by a Delhi court, which has asked him to face prosecution.

Additional Sessions Judge Lal Singh dismissed accused Pradeep Kumar’s claim and said that at the “relevant time of alleged incident, he was (a) major”.

“The accused could not produce any material or supporting documents on the basis of which his age has been recorded at the time of admission in first standard. In these circumstances, the court has to rely on the ossification test/report of medical examination for assessment of age of the accused, as conducted by medical board and as per which, age of the accused has been opined as 20-22 years,” the judge noted. The court’s order came on the plea of the accused.

Earlier, the mother of the alleged victim had moved the High Court against the trial court order, which had declared him a minor. Accordingly, the case was transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board on April 12, 2017.

The victim’s mother had contended that the sessions judge failed to complete the trial of the case, registered in 2013, within a year — as mandated under the POCSO Act. Instead, the court took three years to decide an application on juvenility of the accused, she claimed.

On her plea, the HC had directed the trial court to reconsider the accused’s plea with regard to his claim that he was a minor.

Apart from Kumar, the other accused in the case is Manoj Shah. Both are accused of raping the girl and forcing foreign objects into her private parts on April 15, 2013. They were later arrested from Bihar.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App