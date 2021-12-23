Delhi court restrains publishing book on Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor till next hearing

A Delhi court Wednesday restrained an international publishing house from publishing a book on former chairman and co-founder Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor till further hearing on a suit which claims that the book makes false allegations which are extremely prejudicial to an ongoing investigation against him.

Additional District Judge Rajesh Kumar restrained the defendants from authoring, publishing, republishing, further selling and/or further distributing and/or further circulating the book, “The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The Yes Bank Story“, till the next date of hearing on January 13.

“A person is entitled to be treated with dignity… Even if he be a public figure and as reputation is a cherished value and an element of personal security, portions of the book which made readers think that he is an ambitious villain, until so proved in the court of law are necessarily to be restrained from being published and distributed for sale,” court said.

Kapoor, through his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, filed a suit for declaration and permanent and mandatory injunction against the defendants Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd, Furquan Moharkan, the author of the book, Almighty Tech Films, a film production house and two designated partners involved in the process of turning the book into a movie.

Last year, Kapoor was arrested by ED for allegedly taking kickbacks in lieu of granting loans to several companies including Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) and Cox and Kings Ltd.