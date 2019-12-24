Delhi court rejects bail pleas of 15 held for Old Delhi violence over CAA

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Darya Ganj area and extended their judicial custody by two weeks. A Delhi court on Monday dismissed bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Darya Ganj area and extended their judicial custody by two weeks.

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Darya Ganj area and extended their judicial custody by two weeks.

MM Kapil Kumar dismissed the bail applications, noting that the allegations were serious in nature and the investigation was still pending. The court also observed that “violence for any reason is not justified”.

The court passed the order after the men were produced before it on expiry of their two-day judicial custody. When the court asked on what basis the accused were arrested, police said they had pelted stones and a deputy commissioner of police, among others, was injured. The public prosecutor argued that the accused were at the forefront of stone-pelting incident.

While seeking bail, senior advocate Rebecca John said the accused should not be kept behind bars since police did not have CCTV footage or other evidence against them. She told the court that police do not know that the Constitution allows people to protest, and that the men were picked up randomly by Delhi Police after they had offered Friday prayers at Jama Masjid. “Why are they charged with criminal conspiracy and common intention, these men don’t even know each other,” John told the court.

John also told the court that there were videos showing police violence but no one had enquired into that. She also argued that police never asked for their custodial interrogation but rather for judicial custody, and submitted that the detainees were never required for interrogation. “IPC Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) does not apply. Do they have any proof, CCTV footage, etc against them,” John asked.

John asked how the police narrowed down their list to 15 persons: “The complaint itself says there was a raging crowd. Police selectively arrested some people… If the situation was so severe, why were these people not arrested immediately? Why were they kept in police station overnight without arrest?” She added that police were not able to establish the offence mentioned in the FIR, and after perusing the arrest memo, added that their “entire case has been falsified”.

One of the arrested had claimed he was a juvenile. However, police said he told them he was 23.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App