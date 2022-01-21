Delhi court refuses bail to man who ‘hacked into online competitive exams’

A Delhi court denied bail to a man accused of being part of a group which hacked into several online competitive examinations on behalf of candidates who paid them money.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana denied bail to the applicant on Friday by observing that such practices have a debilitating impact on sincere candidates. “Applicant/accused along with his associate is involved in rigging the examination system, which not only tarnishes the image of the examination conducting agency but also has an adverse debilitating impact upon the other sincere and diligent candidates,” the court said in its order.

Lawyers for the accused argued that he has been “falsely implicated in the present case as he has not been named in the FIR, neither any role has been ascribed to him by the police”.

Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed argued that the “accused persons used to hack some of the reputed online exams and charge hefty amounts from the job aspirants to help them to clear the exams like Cisco Associate, Professional, Specialty IBM-All exams, Comptia-All exams EC Council Instructor (CEI), CHFI, GMAT etc.”

The hackers allegedly charged Rs 3 lakh for clearing an exam. It was submitted that the “applicant was using the software Ultraviewer through which he used to control the laptop of the participants.”