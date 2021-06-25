Delhi court refuses bail to man accused of robbing Rs 1.5 crore from cash van

A Delhi court rejected the bail application of a man accused of being on the run under a false identity after robbing a cash van, noting that he had “showed a great deal of cunningness and resourcefulness in evading the law”.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Beniwal dismissed the bail application of Mintu Giri, who was accused of robbing Rs 1,52,00,000 from a cash van using a deadly weapon in 2019. He was arrested on 11 February, 2021.

Giri was also arrested in 2009 and released in May 2016 in another case. His lawyers argued that he now worked as a truck driver and has left the world of crime since his reformation. He has a one-year-old child and a wife, who has been sick for some time.

“In this case, the court is inclined with submissions of the prosecution. Applicant showed a great deal of cunningness and resourcefulness in evading the law and his arrest in the present case. He was arrested only after he was declared a Proclaimed Offender,” the court said.

It added, “He even concealed his identity and tried to dupe the investigating agency by taking on a fake identity. If the applicant is granted bail, in all probability, the applicant will jump bail and it would be very difficult to procure his presence during the trial.”

Advocate Ankit Dahiya, the lawyer for Giri, told the court that he has been “falsely implicated in the present case and even his name is not mentioned in the FIR.”

“It is submitted that nothing has been recovered from the applicant to prove the alleged charges. There is no CCTV evidence or any finger print linking the applicant to this case and the applicant is being held in judicial custody for 121 days without any incriminating evidence or proof of his involvement in the said crime,” Dahiya informed the court.

Additional Public Prosecutor Dushyant Siwach said that the accused had been absconding after selling his house in Delhi and was not even found at his native place in Bihar. Siwach added that he was “found working at a place concealing his identity and was arrested after a few months of the incident”.