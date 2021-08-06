Delhi court raps police for woman’s murder despite protection order

The court had directed the SHO to ensure protection to the family. Following this order, the court had also cancelled the bail granted to Nayak on July 31. (File Photo)

A Delhi court came down heavily on police following the murder of a woman allegedly by her husband, despite a court-ordered protection, noting “indolence on part of the authorities had led to a loss of precious human life.”

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Aggarwal passed the order in the case observing that the Delhi Police moto of Shanti, Sewa and Nyay has been belied in the case.

“It appears that the order dated 16.07.2021 (by this court) whereby concerned SHO was directed to ensure proper safety and security of the complainant and her family members, was not diligently complied with by concerned SHO. The indolence on part of the authorities had led to a loss of precious human life. This court is at pains to observe that the system has failed to discharge its pious duty of protecting a hapless victim of crime. The motto of Delhi Police Shanti, Sewa, Nyay seems to be belied in the case,” the Court said in its order.

The court directed that the matter be brought to the notice of the police commissioner with a request to look into the matter personally and fix responsibility of the erring police official.

An FIR had been registered against the accused, Nanda Nayak, for allegedly killing his wife Jharna.

He is also accused in a separate case for allegedly attempting to kill his wife’s relatives in 2017 and causing injuries to his wife.

He was granted interim bail of 90 days by a court on May 1 this year as per the guidelines of the High Powered Committee.

His wife’s relative had moved a bail cancellation application citing threat from the accused to her family members. The relative submitted that she was under serious threat and apprehended a danger to her life. She submitted that despite a complaint to the local police station no action was taken.

The court had directed the SHO to ensure protection to the family. Following this order, the court had also cancelled the bail granted to Nayak on July 31.

The court had taken this decision on the basis of a video recording featuring Nayak, in which he said, “This is what we call, Khalnayak. If you don’t withdraw the case against me, then I will cut your mother and brother into pieces and throw them on your lap.”

The accused was asked to surrender within two days and within this time, he allegedly killed his wife. “On 04.08.2021 the factum of the murder of Ms Jharna came to notice of this court, wherein (the relative of the wife) had suspected that accused Nanda Nayak had murdered her due to cancellation of bail by this court,” the order read.