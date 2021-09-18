Delhi court raps police for ‘lackadaisical’ approach in riot cases, warns of salary cuts

A Delhi court has said the Delhi Police has not taken steps for proper prosecution despite being pulled up for their “lackadaisical approach” in Northeast Delhi riot cases.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Arun Kumar Garg passed the order in a riot case after the investigating officer sought an adjournment, stating that he has not gone through the police file and was unable to answer the queries of the court.

CMM Garg warned the police of passing adverse orders if this continues including the imposition of adjournment costs on the state with a further direction to deduct it from the officers’ salary.

The court noted that the Special Public Prosecutor has also not been appearing for many hearings.

It stated that the IO had to attend a hearing before the Delhi High Court and neither did the SHO replace the IO nor did he ensure he went through the case file.

The court said that the “lackadaisical approach on the part of the prosecution as well as the Investigating Agency in riots cases has been repeatedly brought to the notice of not only the DCP (North East) and Joint CP (Eastern Range) but has also been brought to the notice of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi”.

“However, no steps for the proper prosecution of the cases seem to have been taken by either of them and if taken, have not yet been brought to the notice of this court. The aforesaid failure on the part of said police officers to take appropriate measures for the prosecution of riot cases is causing an avoidable delay in committal/trial of riot cases,” the court said.

The court has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to personally look into the issues pointed out by this court and to ensure proper prosecution of the riots cases, failing which, it shall pass adverse orders “including but not limited to the imposition of adjournment costs on the state with a further direction to deduct the same from the salary of the officers responsible for the imposition of the said cost”.