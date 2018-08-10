Delhi: Court raps employer for ‘illegally’ suspending man

A labour court has pulled up a security services company for “illegally and unjustifiably” terminating the services of a worker in 2010. A labour court has pulled up a security services company for “illegally and unjustifiably” terminating the services of a worker in 2010.

A labour court has pulled up a security services company for “illegally and unjustifiably” terminating the services of a worker in 2010, and awarded a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh. Labour Court Judge Rakesh Kumar 1, however, said it was not a fit case to order the worker’s “reinstatement” as a “long time had passed” since the incident.

“… In these days of rising prices, it is not possible… to maintain himself and his family. Therefore, the ends of justice will be served if a lump sum compensation is awarded to the workman in lieu of reinstatement, with back wages,” said the court.

Jasvir Singh, who worked for G4S Securities as a security staff, was fired for allegedly taking a bribe from candidates who applied for the post of security guard. Singh claimed his termination was illegal and raised an industrial dispute before the Labour Department. The department — assured that an industrial dispute existed in the case — referred it to the court under Industrial Disputes Act.

Singh also alleged that the management did not grant him an appointment letter, attendance card, leave book, yearly and casual leaves, or pay for working overtime, among other things.

The management, however, argued that the worker’s action caused “irreparable loss and damage” to them, resulting in a complete “loss of confidence” in the employee. To this, the court said the management has not adduced cogent evidence to substantiate the “misconduct” leading to “loss of confidence” vis-a-vis the workman.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App