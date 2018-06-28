Delhi court pulls up police over probe into ‘hacking’ by 2 J&K students

The two were arrested from Punjab in April The two were arrested from Punjab in April

A Delhi court has pulled up Delhi Police over its probe into the arrest of two Kashmiri students, from Punjab, who have been accused of hacking and defacing over 500 Indian websites and making anti-India and seditious posts.

The two youths, Adil Teli (23) from Nunmai in J&K’s Kulgam district and Shahid Malla (27) from Baramulla, were arrested in April, with police alleging their involvement in educating Kashmiri youth to bypass state-imposed social media ban by use of VPN (virtual private network). Police had also alleged they were in touch with several Pakistan-based anti-India hackers.

Hearing the case earlier this month, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat said, “The matter involves national security and it appears that the police is not interested in investigating the matter properly”. Days after arresting the duo, the cyber unit of the Special Cell had produced them before a Delhi court, demanding their police custody after informing the court that they have to collect more evidence by taking them to J&K. Afterwards, though, additional DCP K P S Malhotra was transferred to police training school, and a few days later, the investigating officer K P Shah was transferred to the 3rd battalion of Delhi Police.

“On the previous date when the accused was produced, the IO was not able to assist the court with regard to the investigation of the case and it was stated that previous IO Shah is aware of the facts of the case as he has carried out the investigation. Today, inspector Shah appeared and he has submitted his explanation in writing that he has been transferred and he is no longer IO of the case,” CMM Sherawat said.

He further stated that in the present case, there are serious allegations against the accused, including under IPC section 124-A (Sedition). “The accused are alleged to have been involved in seditious activities and they have hacked various websites with the pro-Pakistani and anti-national campaign. The IO Shah has stated that the state imposed-ban has been bypassed by the group and websites have been hacked and in the present case, information development was undertaken by senior police officers, namely Additional DCP Malhotra and inspector Vijay Gahlawat,” he stated.

The court added, “…During police custody, the accused have not been taken anywhere despite opportunity. IO of the case, who was investigating the case from the initial stage, Shah, has been transferred which seems to have further hampered the investigation.”

Involving senior police officers, CCM Sherawat said, “Let the matter be put up before the Special Commissioner of Police (special cell), so that proper investigation could be done in the case and if possible, previous IO Shah should be retained until the chargesheet is filed.”

