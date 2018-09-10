Delhi: Court pulls up police officer for ‘shoddy investigation’ in dowry death case

The trial in the case began in 2005. The trial in the case began in 2005.

A Delhi court has come down heavily on an officer who investigated a case of dowry death for not probing the matter based on the disclosure statement of the accused husband. The court said the accused had himself admitted to “pushing and throwing” his wife in a canal where she drowned and the “accused could have very well been implicated under appropriate provisions of Penal Code”.

The order was part of Special Judge Jitendra Kumar Mishra’s judgment, wherein he convicted the accused of dowry death but not murder, sentencing him to three years in prison. The case dates back to February 12, 2012, when the woman’s body was found in a canal in Shahbad Diary.

As per courts records, it was alleged that the woman’s husband used to quarrel with her over dowry. After her death, a case was registered under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (where the death of a woman is caused by any burns or bodily injury or occurs otherwise than under normal circumstances within seven years of her marriage).

However, in his judgment, ASJ Mishra said the IO conducted a shoddy investigation “with some other motive”. “This court strongly observes that IO did not investigate this case properly in view of the disclosure statement made by the accused, (who) stated that he himself pushed and threw the deceased in a canal while she was alive… the accused was sitting with her near the canal…”

The court said the IO did not try to obtain call detail records of the woman or her husband. “IO also did not try to ascertain the place of presence of the accused at the time of death of the woman. The accused himself stated that after the case was registered, he left the village and lived with some of his friends. The IO could very well have recorded the statements of such friends of the accused… and made (them) witnesses before the court…” it said.

