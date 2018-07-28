Delhi Court pulls up DCP for ‘assuming powers of civil court’ in property dispute case

The DCP asked the parties to maintain “status quo”. (File) The DCP asked the parties to maintain “status quo”. (File)

A city court has pulled up a Deputy Commissioner of Police for “assuming powers of a civil court” while hearing two parties over a disputed property complaint in CR Park. Metropolitan Magistrate Harun Pratap said the DCP directed the parties to maintain “status quo” in the disputed property, even though there were deficiencies in documents produced by one party. The court also asked police to register an FIR against two local residents.

At the centre of dispute is a plot which was jointly owned by three persons. According to court records, in 2012, a will was prepared by the owners, stating that the property be transferred to a trust which runs ISKCON after their deaths. One of the owners died in May, after which ISKCON’s devotees moved to the property, having taken permission from the other two owners.

However, two locals later complained that the property was, in fact, theirs — and made a PCR call alleging a break-in by the trust. Later, a meeting was held in the DCP’s office where the two locals showed an “unregistered will” and claimed the ground floor, second floor and terrace belonged to them. The DCP asked the parties to maintain “status quo”, meaning the property would be divided between them. But the trust approached a Delhi court seeking registration of an FIR, and the court asked police to file an action taken report.

“The allegations of the complainant (trust) regarding police being in collusion with the proposed accused also assumes significance in the background of the facts… (that) the concerned DCP is directing maintenance of status quo by the parties and assuming powers of a civil court to decide over factum of possession in such disputes,” the court said.

The court said that perusal of the will produced by the two locals prima facie raised doubts about its authenticity as the document did not bear any signature or thumb impression. Shanker Chhabra, appearing for the trust, said: “CR Park police has registered an FIR against two persons for forgery and house trespass.”

