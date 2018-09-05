Delhi court pulls up CMM for passing sentence without writing guilt order

A sessions court pulled up a chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) for passing an order on sentencing without writing a judgment of guilt against a man charged with kidnapping.

Special Judge Virender Bhatt said the order be set aside as the procedure was “contrary to the law”, and remanded the case back to the CMM so that it could “proceed according to the law”.

A metropolitan magistrate (MM) in the Rohini court had convicted the man of kidnapping in November 2017.

However, after observing that the offence was punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years, the MM passed the file to a CMM for order on sentencing.

The CMM proceeded to hear the parties on the quantum of sentence and passed an order punishing the accused with two years in prison.

The accused then appealed before a sessions court and said that the procedure has no value and it cannot be sustained. To this, the counsel argued that when a case is passed to the CMM by an MM, the CMM is bound to hear the parties again. The prosecutor argued that ‘no irregularity’ can be found in the procedure as the CMM perused the records and found that the man was ‘rightly held’ punishable.

Special Judge Bhatt took into account CrPC section 325(3) which states that when a case is passed to a judge, he may recall any witness, and pass the judgment in accordance with the law.

Judge Bhatt said: “…It is clear that the CMM is required to pass a judgment which may or may not be in conformity with the opinion of the magistrate… Hence, the judgment passed by the MM before forwarding the report was only an opinion, and the court was not required to pass a full-fledged judgment.”

