‘Use the internet of things to make public transport safe’, Delhi court tells govt agencies

Observing that “overcrowding was a recipe for disaster”, a Delhi court has said that Central and Delhi government agencies must ensure that public transportation uses the internet of things to make transportation safe like any modern nation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Karan Choudhary called for a report from the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, the Delhi Transport Department and the Delhi Metro within a month as to how they plan on reducing overcrowding in passenger buses and on the Metro.

The judge said he was pained to note the issue of overcrowding in buses as he dealt with a case of assault inside a bus. The court said public transportation should be safe, comfortable and accessible, but “despite that, overcrowding is ubiquitous in public transportation”.

“Nation-building is constitutional mandate for the state and its apparatus and is also constitutional, solemn and pious responsibility of every citizen. In the present age of Amrit Kaal and Vande Bharat Express, with vision in developed India in eyes, it is still incumbent to ensure public transportation… safe, comfortable, accessible and equipped with modern technologies utilising the internet of things, at par with any modern nation,” the court said.

The judge also said enhancing accessibility of the public to its transportation system would also aid in realising and promoting international laws like the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as well as Indian laws, constitutional values and environmental values.

The judge said he has also in the past dealt with cases of snatching on public transport and said that if buses were to be equipped with CCTV, automatic doors under the control of the driver, the outcome would have been different.

Stating that overcrowding was a recipe for disaster, the court also said that if a healthy adult finds it difficult to board, then what would be the situation in case of differently-abled persons, the elderly, women and children.

The court also asked if there is a manual that sensitises transport officials regarding their behaviour towards passengers in need of special care, like the elderly, pregnant women, and whether there are special checks to clamp down on overcrowding.